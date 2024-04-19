CPI(M) local leader interferes in aged woman's voting at Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram: A CPI(M) local leader at Kalliasseri in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency was found to be interfering in the casting of vote by a 92 year old woman at her home.

Four polling officials were placed under suspension in this regard.

A CCTV footage of CPI(M) local leader Ganeshan asking 92 year old Devi of Kalliasseri to cast her vote during the polling at her home has come out. The incident happened on Thursday.

The region that comes under Kannur district is a stronghold of CPI(M). The election officials were suspended by the returning officer on charges of lapses in duties.

Congress alleged that such incidents of CPI(M) manipulating the votes of aged persons were quite rampant in the district.