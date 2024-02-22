Break alliance with Congress or Kejriwal will be arrested: AAP says threatened over seat-sharing talks

At a press conference, Atishi claimed, "Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, AAP leaders have started receiving messages that Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress."

It was conveyed by the messengers that a notice will be issued to the chief minister by the CBI on Saturday or Sunday and then after a couple of days, he will be arrested, Atishi said. "By threatening AAP and Kejriwal of jail, if they think that we will get scared, you are wrong," she said.

As the seat sharing negotiations are reaching the final stage, sources said Congress is likely to concede one seat in Haryana and two in Gujarat while AAP is likely to withdraw its claim on Chandigarh seat. AAP may also withdraw its candidate from South Goa, which is a sitting Congress seat.