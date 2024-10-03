Home
Haryana Assembly Election 2024 | Parties go full throttle on last day as campaigning ends; voting on October 5

The polling for all the 90 constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm, Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:14 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 03 October 2024, 13:14 IST
