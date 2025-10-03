Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Bomb thrown at local BJP leader's home in Kerala's Kannur

Police also said that they deployed the bomb and canine squad to search the BJP leader's residential premises and nearby areas for clues.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 19:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 19:26 IST
India NewsKeralakannur

Follow us on :

Follow Us