Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | After Congress’ debacle, Digvijaya Singh raises questions over EVMs

Like the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress also 'won' most of the seats in Haryana when it concerned postal ballots, Singh claimed.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 08:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 08:30 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsDigvijaya SinghHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us