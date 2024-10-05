Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Around 67% voter turnout recorded

Polling was low in Faridabad (55.46%) and Gurugram (57.73%) districts, both neighbouring the national capital, as compared to others. The highest turnout was recorder in Fatehabad (74.51%).
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 14:23 IST

Comments

Published 05 October 2024, 14:23 IST
