Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Defeat of Narendra Modi, says Lalu Prasad Yadav on exit polls

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 14:30 IST
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsHaryanaLalu Prasad YadavHaryana Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us