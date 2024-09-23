Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: How state Assembly came into being

Haryana's political history

Haryana's political history is entwined with that of Punjab and to some extent Himachal Pradesh, for both the states were once, originally a part of Punjab.

However, after the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966, the state of Punjab was bifurcated and Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were carved out.

India recognises the union territory of Chandigarh as the capital of both Punjab and Haryana. Thus, the union territory serves as the seat for both Punjab and Haryana's legislative assemblies.

Haryana is a unicameral legislature made up of 90 legislative assembly members. It is also known as Vidhan Sabha or Haryana Legislative Assembly.