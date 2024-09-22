Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Farmer groups urge people to defeat BJP

Accusing the BJP government in Haryana of using force against farmers, Pandher said, "We will play an important role in the defeat of the BJP in Haryana and will take account of the atrocities committed against the farmers." According to a statement issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmer leaders appealed to the people of Haryana to think before casting their votes what the present government did for farmers in the last 10 years.