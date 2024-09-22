Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Farmer groups urge people to defeat BJP

The two farmer groups have been spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 15:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kurukshetra: Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha held a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Pipli here on Sunday and asked people to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

The two farmer groups have been spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by security forces.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh took part in the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Pipli and also decided to hold a 'rail roko' protest on October 3 in the country in support of their demands.

Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the time has come to take revenge for the "atrocities" committed on farmers by the BJP government in Haryana. "Now the farmers will take revenge," he said.

Accusing the BJP government in Haryana of using force against farmers, Pandher said, "We will play an important role in the defeat of the BJP in Haryana and will take account of the atrocities committed against the farmers." According to a statement issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmer leaders appealed to the people of Haryana to think before casting their votes what the present government did for farmers in the last 10 years.

It said the BJP's defeat in Haryana would be a fitting tribute to Shubhkaran Singh who was killed during clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.

Several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Manjit Singh Rai, Jaswinder Singh Longwal, Surjit Singh Phool, and Amarjit Singh Mohri were present at the kisan mahapanchayat.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2024, 15:52 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsfarmersSamyukta Kisan MorchaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT