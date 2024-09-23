Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How to check results of your constituency?

Here is how you can check the results of your constituency:

Go to the official website of the Election Commision of India (ECI).

Select the election results options displayed on the website.

Select the constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.

The number of seats that each party has won will be displayed on the list of parties after the counting is over.