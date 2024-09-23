Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How to check results of your constituency?

The results of the Haryana Assembly Elections will be held on October 8, along with that of Jammu and Kashmir.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 09:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The fate of 90 constituencies will be sealed when the state of Haryana goes to polls for its single-phased Assembly Elections on October 5. The results of the elections will be held on October 8, along with that of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is how you can check the results of your constituency:

  • Go to the official website of the Election Commision of India (ECI).

  • Select the election results options displayed on the website.

  • Select the constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.

The number of seats that each party has won will be displayed on the list of parties after the counting is over.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2024, 09:54 IST
Election Commission of IndiavotingElection FAQselection resultsConstituenciesHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT