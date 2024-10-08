Home
Haryana Assembly polls 2024 | Congress still in lead in Haryana but BJP catching up; Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda ahead on their seats

The counting of votes began at 8 am and early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress was way ahead of the BJP after about one-and-a-half hours of counting.
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 05:56 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

