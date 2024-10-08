Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: How BJP snatched victory from overconfident Congress

Acting quickly, the BJP organised itself and prepared for the elections from day one. Despite facing voter fatigue after a decade in power, the party focused on its organisational strength and improved coordination between the party and the government.

The state BJP revitalised its organisation and set an agenda as early as January, deploying “Modi ki Guarantee” vans to tour villages. These vans highlighted government schemes. The BJP's emphasis on Direct Benefit Transfers and a slew of welfare announcements fostered a favorable mood for the party. Sensing the rural electorate's sentiment, the BJP announced it would procure 24 crops in the state at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The central BJP leadership swung into action just before the polls, with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state multiple times, holding rallies, and addressing over 150 large public meetings. In contrast, Congress conducted only 70 rallies.