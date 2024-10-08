Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: How BJP snatched victory from overconfident Congress

Acting quickly, the BJP organised itself and prepared for the elections from day one. Despite facing voter fatigue after a decade in power, the party focused on its organisational strength and improved coordination between the party and the government.
The state BJP revitalised its organisation and set an agenda as early as January, deploying “Modi ki Guarantee” vans to tour villages. These vans highlighted government schemes. The BJP's emphasis on Direct Benefit Transfers and a slew of welfare announcements fostered a favorable mood for the party. Sensing the rural electorate's sentiment, the BJP announced it would procure 24 crops in the state at Minimum Support Price (MSP).
The central BJP leadership swung into action just before the polls, with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state multiple times, holding rallies, and addressing over 150 large public meetings. In contrast, Congress conducted only 70 rallies.
This time, the BJP also performed exceptionally well in Jat-dominated western Haryana, where non-Jat votes appeared to coalesce in large numbers for the party. It successfully retained its stronghold in non-Jat areas of eastern and southern Haryana.
The party also benefitted from projecting Prime Minister Modi’s image and how he has elevated India’s position on the global stage, consolidating its support base across caste and class lines.
The BJP also skillfully chose the right candidates, fielding 60 fresh faces to counter anti-incumbency. Additionally, it created a perception that jobs and opportunities would concentrate in Rohtak if the Congress, led by Bhupinder Hooda, regained power.
Notably, the BJP did not heavily rely on a hard Hindutva campaign in Haryana but instead emphasised rural development and pro-poor policies.
Meanwhile, Congress's overwhelming confidence in victory failed to translate public support into actual votes.
Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
J&K Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.