Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024 | Recognise your power on 'day of change': Vinesh Phogat urges voters

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat's cousin and BJP leader Babita Phogat also urged people to come out of their homes and cast their votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVINESH PHOGATHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us