Haryana Polls 2024: Congress releases list of 40 candidates, fields Randeep Surjewala's son from Kaithal

New Delhi: With just hours left for filing of nominations to close, Congress on Wednesday late night released a list of 40 more candidates of Haryana but kept a decision on nine seats on hold, triggering speculation about a last minute tie up with AAP.

The talks with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had not moved forward with AAP announcing around 70 candidates. While AAP had demanded ten seats, Congress negotiators said it cannot part with more than five seats.

The latest list included fielding Aditya, son of party General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, from Kaithal.