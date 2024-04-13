2 FIRs filed against Congress' Bastar Lok Sabha candidate Kawasi Lakhma for poll code violation

Lakhma was booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 500 (whoever defames another shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.