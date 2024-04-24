JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 258 in fray for 11 Maharashtra seats going to polls in 3rd phase; all eyes on Baramati

Baramati in Pune district has the highest number of candidates at 38 followed by Madha (32), Osmanabad (31), Latur (28), Hatkanangale (27), Kolhapur (23), Solapur (21), Sangli (20), Satara (16), Raigad (13) and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (9), election officials said.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 19:17 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: As many as 258 candidates are left in the fray in the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra going to polls in the third phase on May 7 and all eyes will be on Baramati, where two members of the powerful Sharad Pawar family are facing each other.

Monday (April 22) was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the third phase of elections.

Baramati in Pune district has the highest number of candidates at 38 followed by Madha (32), Osmanabad (31), Latur (28), Hatkanangale (27), Kolhapur (23), Solapur (21), Sangli (20), Satara (16), Raigad (13) and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (9), election officials said.

In Baramati, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is pitted against her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, the nominee of the ruling NCP.

Two royal scions are also in the fray from different seats -- Shahu Chhatrapati in Kolhapur as the Congress candidate and Udayanraje Bhosale in Satara as the BJP nominee. Union minister Narayan Rane is contesting on a BJP ticket from Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri.

Congress rebel Vishal Patil stuck to his decision to contest the Sangli Lok Sabha poll as an independent candidate after the seat was allotted to the party's ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 19:17 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtrathird phaseLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT