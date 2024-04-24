Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 258 in fray for 11 Maharashtra seats going to polls in 3rd phase; all eyes on Baramati

Baramati in Pune district has the highest number of candidates at 38 followed by Madha (32), Osmanabad (31), Latur (28), Hatkanangale (27), Kolhapur (23), Solapur (21), Sangli (20), Satara (16), Raigad (13) and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (9), election officials said.