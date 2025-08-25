Bengaluru: BBMP’s new Cox Town market faces vendor ire  

<p>Bengaluru: Vendors are unhappy with the relocation of the old BBMP market on MM Road, Cox Town, to a new complex across the road.</p>.<p>On August 21, the BBMP shifted vegetable vendors and meat sellers to the facility beside Sarvagnanagar Government School. The complex has three blocks with nine shops each — half for vegetables and half for fish, chicken, and mutton.</p>.<p>Vendors say the market lacks parking and sanitation facilities. “We were asked to move on a day’s notice when the facilities are still incomplete,” one vendor said.</p>.<p>A chicken seller added: “There is no parking space for customers, and the Pulakeshinagar traffic police station is right opposite. If customers violate rules, they are fined immediately. For the third day, we are already facing the heat from customers.”</p>.Congress MLA Veerendra 'Puppy' taken to Bengaluru by ED in betting-linked money laundering probe.<p>Each shop is rented at Rs 13,000, including 18% GST, with a 3% fine for late payment. Roadside shops earlier cost Rs 850 a month. “The sudden hike in rent will burden us as we expect sales to go down. Otherwise, we are okay with the place,” said Mohammed Farooq, a chicken vendor.</p>.<p>Vendors, who operated on the roadside for 23 years, said they were initially promised temporary space for six months in 2002, but waited over two decades for a permanent market.</p>.<p><strong>BBMP’s response</strong></p>.<p>Snehal R, East Zonal Commissioner, BBMP, said sanitation issues would be resolved soon.</p>.<p>Regarding the rent, she told <em>DH</em>: “Vendors have received a better end of the deal. Items are not being sold at the same price they were 25 years ago. The rent of commercial shops of the same size is Rs 25,000 in the area. We have given it to them at a much lower rent.”</p>