A K Antony hints at Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Uttar Pradesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress veteran A K Antony hinted on Wednesday that either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka would contest from a Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

"You wait for the decision of Amethi and Raebareili. Don't speculate. A member of the Nehru family will contest from Uttar Pradesh," Antony told the Asianet News channel in an interview.

When asked whether Robert Vadra would be the candidate, he also hinted that would not be the case.