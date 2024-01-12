JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

AAP Rajya Sabha candidates set to be elected unopposed

Officials said that the three candidates are set to be elected unopposed since no other candidate has filed nomination.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 08:37 IST

New Delhi: The AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees in Delhi Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta are set to be elected unopposed as no candidate from any other party has filed nomination, officials said on Friday.

The six-year term of AAP MPs Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27.

While the AAP has renominated Singh and N D Gupta for a second term, it nominated Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women chief, to replace Sushil Gupta.

"The three candidates are set to be elected unopposed since no other candidate has filed nomination. The results will be announced formally later in the day," an official said.

The last date for filing nominations was January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations took place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 12.

(Published 12 January 2024, 08:37 IST)
