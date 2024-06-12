After Congress, now RSP demands JPC probe over stock market 'fraud'; says Modi-Shah under suspicion

After Congress, the RSP on Wednesday demanded a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee into the 'fraud' committed in stock market using 'fake exit polls' while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are under a 'cloud of suspicion' as corporates supporting BJP has benefitted in this.

The assertion from the RSP Central Committee came after a two-day meeting chaired by senior leader and MP N K Premachandran here to analyse the Lok Sabha elections, which it said was a boost to the Opposition bloc. RSP General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya presented the party's report on Lok Sabha elections in the meeting.

"The fraud done in the stock market using fake exit polls should be probed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The Prime Minister and the Home Minister are under a cloud of suspicion. The corporates who helped the BJP have benefitted from the stock market. So, an impartial investigation is necessary," the RSP said in a statement.