After Congress, now RSP demands JPC probe over stock market 'fraud'; says Modi-Shah under suspicion

After Congress, the RSP on Wednesday demanded a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee into the 'fraud' committed in stock market using 'fake exit polls' while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are under a 'cloud of suspicion' as corporates supporting BJP has benefitted in this.
The assertion from the RSP Central Committee came after a two-day meeting chaired by senior leader and MP N K Premachandran here to analyse the Lok Sabha elections, which it said was a boost to the Opposition bloc. RSP General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya presented the party's report on Lok Sabha elections in the meeting.
"The fraud done in the stock market using fake exit polls should be probed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The Prime Minister and the Home Minister are under a cloud of suspicion. The corporates who helped the BJP have benefitted from the stock market. So, an impartial investigation is necessary," the RSP said in a statement.
Two days after the Lok Sabha results were out, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were “directly involved” in the country's “biggest stock market scam” in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore. The Congress also demanded a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into what Rahul described as a “criminal act”.
Rahul said on June 6 that there was massive stock activity on May 31, which was more than double what was there a day before. “Who are these people? These are those who were aware of a scam happening. Foreign investors invested thousands of crores of rupees. Who was at loss? Retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore. This is the biggest scam in the history of the Indian stock market,” he said.
The stock market had seen a record rise on May 31 and June 3 following exit polls predicting landslide win for the BJP but crashed on June 4, on results day, as the BJP had to settle with 240, which was less than majority, and NDA at 293.
RSP also welcomed Congress Working Committee resolution urging Rahul to take up the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
