Akali Dal forms manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday announced the formation of a 15-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls.

The committee will be led by Balwinder Singh Bhundar, according to information shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a post on X.

"SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced the manifesto committee of the party for Parliamentary elections. Senior Akali leader S Balwinder S Bhundar will be chairman and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema will be member secretary of the committee," he said in the post.