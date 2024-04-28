JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Amid row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations

Ever since reservation came into existence, the Sangh has completely supported reservation as per the Constitution, Bhagwat said.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 11:23 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Amid the BJP and RSS coming under attack from the opposition that they are against reservations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation has always supported reservations as per the Constitution.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution here, he referred to a video in circulation and said it falsely claims that the RSS is opposed to reservation.

Ever since reservation came into existence, the Sangh has completely supported reservation as per the Constitution, he said.

Bhagwat’s reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between the BJP and Congress over reservations.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that RSS-BJP are opposed to reservation.

However, Bhagwat had said last year in Nagpur that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 April 2024, 11:23 IST)
India NewsHyderabadIndian PoliticsTelanganaRSSViral videoConstitutionReservationMohan BhagwatLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT