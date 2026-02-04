Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

FM Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Rahul Gandhi, asks him to cite specific gaps in Union Budget 2026

Asked about the criticism levelled by Gandhi, the minister said she would be giving credibility to an allegation which has absolutely no basis.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanIndia Politicsunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us