Andhra Assembly Elections 2024 | Villagers in Amaravati await the return of ‘CEO’ CM

Guntur, DHNS: Two days after the YSRCP’s crushing defeat in the hotly contested Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, a group of women and farmers from around Amaravati visited outgoing chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli. They carried flowers and fruits to offer him, as an expression of their “gratitude” for his loss in the election and “teaching” them to be resilient against any adversities.

For the last five years, these villagers have been fighting against Jagan’s three-capital plan which he had termed as a part of “decentralisation of development”. With the dethroning of Jagan, residents of around 30 villages in the Amaravati region are once again dreaming big.

Most of them had participated in the then N Chandrababu Naidu government’s land pooling scheme between 2014 and 2019 for the development of Amaravati as the capital of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation in 2014.

“We desired to be a part of the capital city and willingly relinquished our lands. However, the past five years have been full of hardship and uncertainty. Now we feel relieved,” said Thungala Hanumantha Rao, a resident of Ananthavaram. He had given away his six-and-a-half acres of land under land pooling.