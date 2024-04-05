Anonymous voters of the other gender and their travails to get ID proofs

According to the latest data released by the chief electoral officer of Karnataka, only 4,933 people from the third gender category are registered voters across Karnataka.
This is only 1.94% higher than the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, which saw 4,839 registered transgender voters.
While thousands of people belonging to the spectrum of third gender category enrol under cisgender categories of male or female, only a miniscule of them actually choose to enrol themselves under third gender category.
Several activists DH spoke to said this was due to non-availability of important documents such as Aadhaar cards and want of an address proof - both of which members from the sexual minority communities struggle to get.
Factors such as leaving home at a very young age, dependence on hierarchical relationships within the community, severe social abjection and isolation are primary reasons for this, members of the transgender community told DH.
Akkai Padmashali, founder of Ondede, a human rights organisation that works for the upliftment of women, children, gender and sexual minorities, told DH that they worked closely with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in reaching out to the oppressed communities.
“As per the national advisory committee on inclusion by ECI, we reach out to communities such as devadasis, transgenders, sex workers, persons with disabilities and tribals, in order to get them enrolled to vote. We ensure that these communities are represented in the electoral process by bringing people together through our awareness campaigns,” Akkai said.
According to Chandini, a Bengaluru-based transgender activist, there is an increased awareness among gender and sexual minority communities compared to the early 80s and 90s.
However, Chandini thinks that it is paramount for the community to come together as a single unit invariably fighting for their rights, irrespective of their internal differences.
However, the identification of gender and sexual minorities as people belonging to the third category is arbitrary and is influenced by social stigma.
Tanveer Ahmed, member of Mercy Angels that works with members of the transgender community, said, “While there is a gradual increase in the participation of transgender communities in the electoral process, there is a long way to go in terms of their representation in political parties and the government.”
