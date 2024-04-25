Lok Sabha Elections 2024: App to assist elderly, differently abled voters flooded with requests 

Bengaluru: The 14 parliamentary constituencies going to polls in Karnataka on Friday have recorded over 1,200 requests on the Saksham application as of Wednesday.
As of Tuesday evening, the application recorded 558 requests for assistance. Of these, 328 for wheelchairs, 206 for free pick-up and drop, and 24 for volunteers.
Rolled out by the Election Commission of India, the application is meant to make voter registration and voting easy for people with disability.
State election officers noted that by Wednesday evening, the numbers rose to 751 wheelchair requests, 425 pick-up and drop, and five additional requests for volunteers. The numbers are likely to increase further since people with disability or their family members have till Thursday evening to request for assistance.
Besides allowing people with disability to register as a new voter or correct entry information, the app provides an overview of facilities at the polling station.
In Bengaluru, ramps have been installed in 8,984 polling booths operational on Friday.
The EVMs will also have a braille feature, while volunteers will be present for assistance. Although wheelchairs are available at the polling stations and will be provided on need basis, voters requiring the service must apply via the Saksham application to notify the officers in advance.
Ride-hailing application Rapido on Wednesday announced that it would extend its free cab and autorickshaw ride services to senior citizens and people with disabilities.
A release from the company said they are working in association with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to provide free bike taxi rides to all voters across Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru on Friday.
All voters can avail the service by selecting the code “VOTENOW” on the Rapido app.
(Published 25 April 2024, 03:45 IST)