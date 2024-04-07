Arunachal struggles with low representation of women in polls

Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Kenjum Pakam said, "Women should be given a chance to have the right to vote and be voted for. This will allow them to occupy political offices and contribute to the development of the nation."

Expressing dismay at the low participation of women in electoral politics she said addressing these issues requires concerted efforts from both the government and civil society organisations to create an enabling environment that promotes women's involvement in the political process.