JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Assam Congress launches distribution of its 'guarantee card'

Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh launched the programme as several leaders and workers of the party visited houses in the Panjabari area of the city to distribute the cards.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 10:36 IST

Follow Us

Guwahati: The Assam unit of the Congress on Sunday launched house-to-house distribution of its 'guarantee card' from Guwahati.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh launched the programme as several leaders and workers of the party visited houses in the Panjabari area of the city to distribute the cards.

Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, the party's candidate in the Guwahati seat Mira Barthakur Goswami, Congress spokesperson Mahima Singh and several MLAs were also present on the occasion.

The 'Congress Guarantee Card' speaks of the promises made by the party in its manifesto.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had launched the initiative in New Delhi on April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 April 2024, 10:36 IST)
India NewsCongressAssamIndian Politicsmanifesto

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT