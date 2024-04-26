Assam: Long queues outside polling booths, voting under way in 5 LS seats

Guwahati: Voters queued up in large numbers outside booths across all five parliamentary constituencies in Assam, where polling is underway in the second phase on Friday.

Polling commenced at 7 am in Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies to decide the fate of 61 candidates.

Appealing to people to exercise their franchise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said: "As Assam goes to polls on Phase II of the #LokSabhaElections2024, I urge every citizen to vote in large numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction of Bharat in the years to come."