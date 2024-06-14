Assam's longest-serving MLA resigns from assembly after being elected to Lok Sabha

Guwahati: Assam's longest-serving legislator Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the AGP resigned from the assembly on Friday, following his election to the Lok Sabha.

Choudhury, who won the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary, flanked by senior AGP leaders, including party chief Atul Bora and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya.

He had been representing the Bongaigaon assembly segment continuously since 1985 and was a minister during the second AGP government from 1996 to 2001. He was also a minister in the BJP-led government from 2016 to 2021.