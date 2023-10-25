JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Assembly Elections 2023 highlights: BJP says Cong doing 'saudebaazi' in tickets for polls

As battleground heats up ahead of the upcoming polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has exuded confidence in party's victory from all the five states. From poll-bound Telangana, ex-MLA Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy quit the BJP. Congress promised Rs 10,000 annually to women head of families in Rajasthan if voted to power. Here are the highlights from all the news around the upcoming Assembly polls.
Last Updated 25 October 2023, 16:56 IST

Highlights
07:0125 Oct 2023

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress revises candidates in Sumawali, Pipariya, Badnagar and Jaora Assembly seats

07:0625 Oct 2023

BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore takes aim at Priyanka Gandhi over her Rajasthan visit

07:1925 Oct 2023

In a setback for BJP ahead of Telangana Assembly Election 2023, ex-MLA Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy quits party; to join Congress soon.

16:5625 Oct 2023

That's all for today. See you again.

13:3225 Oct 2023
11:2525 Oct 2023

BJP says Congress doing 'saudebaazi' in tickets for polls

10:4525 Oct 2023

When you demand old pension from Modi government, it is said – there is no money. If there is no money then, where did the money come from to waive off the loans worth thousands of crores of rupees of PM Modi's industrialist friends? Where did the money for PM Modi's airplane worth thousands of crores come from? Modi government has money for all these things, but there is no money for farmers and employees: Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan.

10:2425 Oct 2023

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "...Not only Kamal Nath, but his son also distributed the tickets. When people reached Kamal Nath, he said that if you have to tear clothes, then you should tear the clothes of Digvijaya Singh and Jaivardhan Singh... After that, Congress has become 'Ticket Badal Congress'. In many places, tickets have been changed. Congress's condition is weird now. Let's see what happens in the future." (ANI)

09:4325 Oct 2023

Vote nahi, jaagrukta maangne aayi hun (don't ask for your vote, but your awareness): Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

09:3425 Oct 2023

Centre 'lacks vision' on creating new jobs, educational institutions

09:3125 Oct 2023

Unemployment at its highest in 45 years: Priyanka Gandhi

09:2625 Oct 2023

Modi govt favouring two industrialists: Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Today's government (Central govt) is promoting only two businessmen. Airports, ports, and PSUs are being provided to them...They are not generating any employment opportunities. They don't have vision, roadmap..."

09:2325 Oct 2023

At Congress rally, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot promises woman head of family Rs 10,000 annually in instalments if party is re-elected. (PTI)

(Published 25 October 2023, 02:49 IST)
