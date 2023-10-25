Assembly Elections 2023 highlights: BJP says Cong doing 'saudebaazi' in tickets for polls

When you demand old pension from Modi government, it is said – there is no money. If there is no money then, where did the money come from to waive off the loans worth thousands of crores of rupees of PM Modi's industrialist friends? Where did the money for PM Modi's airplane worth thousands of crores come from? Modi government has money for all these things, but there is no money for farmers and employees: Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan.