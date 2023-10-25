Assembly Elections 2023 highlights: BJP says Cong doing 'saudebaazi' in tickets for polls
As battleground heats up ahead of the upcoming polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has exuded confidence in party's victory from all the five states. From poll-bound Telangana, ex-MLA Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy quit the BJP. Congress promised Rs 10,000 annually to women head of families in Rajasthan if voted to power. Here are the highlights from all the news around the upcoming Assembly polls.
BJP says Congress doing 'saudebaazi' in tickets for polls
#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "In Congress, 'saudebaazi' is happening daily. In tickets (for upcoming elections), they are doing'saudebaazi'. They are also afraid of who can lose the election and who can win, that's… pic.twitter.com/vCQtpf7BaP
When you demand old pension from Modi government, it is said – there is no money. If there is no money then, where did the money come from to waive off the loans worth thousands of crores of rupees of PM Modi's industrialist friends? Where did the money for PM Modi's airplane worth thousands of crores come from? Modi government has money for all these things, but there is no money for farmers and employees: Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan.
10:2425 Oct 2023
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "...Not only Kamal Nath, but his son also distributed the tickets. When people reached Kamal Nath, he said that if you have to tear clothes, then you should tear the clothes of Digvijaya Singh and Jaivardhan Singh... After that, Congress has become 'Ticket Badal Congress'. In many places, tickets have been changed. Congress's condition is weird now. Let's see what happens in the future." (ANI)
09:4325 Oct 2023
Vote nahi, jaagrukta maangne aayi hun (don't ask for your vote, but your awareness): Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan
09:3425 Oct 2023
Centre 'lacks vision' on creating new jobs, educational institutions
Unemployment at its highest in 45 years: Priyanka Gandhi
09:2625 Oct 2023
Modi govt favouring two industrialists: Priyanka Gandhi in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Today's government (Central govt) is promoting only two businessmen. Airports, ports, and PSUs are being provided to them...They are not generating any employment opportunities. They don't have vision, roadmap..."
09:2325 Oct 2023
At Congress rally, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot promises woman head of family Rs 10,000 annually in instalments if party is re-elected. (PTI)