'B-Team' of Congress becoming active across the border: PM Modi in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on the I.N.D.I.A. opposition coalition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of giving clean chit to terrorists.

According to him, the “B-Team” of the Congress is becoming active “across the border" - an allegation which was evident from the statements of Congress leaders vis-a-vis the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Though Modi, the BJP’ star campaigner, did not name any leader, it was an apparent reference to two senior Congress leaders - Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Dr Shashi Tharoor, the former union minister.

Modi’s statement came as he addressed two back-to-back election rallies in Ahmednagar and Beed districts of Maharashtra.