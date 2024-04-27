Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Bengalureans turn voting day into stay-at-home holiday

Friday brought tranquillity to Bengaluru with clear roads, half-empty metro trains, and infrequent buses as residents chose to stay home after voting.
Despite the prevailing calm, the morning bustled with activity as residents lined up at polling stations, determined to cast their ballots before the day grew hotter.
The air crackled with conversation as senior citizens to spirited youngsters alike made their way to the polling booths.
Meanwhile, playgrounds buzzed with a different energy as software industry groups engaged in sports activities, while others enjoyed brief catch-ups with friends.
“We get two days off towards the weekend, and all we do is rest. But getting a holiday on Friday has given us ample time to do other things apart from just sitting at home,” said Suhas Ram, a techie from Yelahanka New Town.
As the evening descended, the city's typically vibrant streets were quieter, as traffic dwindled to a mere trickle.
The Transport Department scaled back BMTC bus frequencies and made them as inter-district shuttles to ferry the large number of people, especially those of the working class, who were heading out of the city to vote.
Prashanth Kumar, an Assistant Traffic Manager at the KSRTC Majestic bus stand, told DH that the crowd was enormous until 11 am. The number only increased with each passing hour.
“We expected this situation,” Prashanth said. “We had plans to deploy BMTC buses. In the end, we succeeded in assisting all commuters to travel to different districts.”
At the BMTC Majestic bus stand, a board was installed, “Owing to the election, fewer buses are operational today. Please co-operate." The crowds on the metro trains were also thin.
Officials of the Transport Department noted that most of the traffic was headed to Mysuru, Hassan, Hosadurga, and Tumakuru. Bookings on trains headed to these destinations were also brisk.
Although malls had less-than-normal footfall throughout the day, people began streaming in towards the evening. Attendance was particularly high at indoor playing arenas and clubs.
(Published 26 April 2024, 23:32 IST)