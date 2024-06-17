BJP assigns ministers to poll-going states

New Delhi, DHNS: After the Lok Sabha results shock, the BJP has decided to work on the upcoming state polls early. On Monday, the saffron party assigned senior ministers as in-charges for these states. Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw have been tasked with managing Maharashtra, a state where the party needs to get its affairs with its allies in order.

In Haryana, where it lost half the seats it won in 2019, the party has assigned union minister Dharmenrda Pradhan and former Tripura CM Biplan Deb. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have been assigned Jharkhand, while Kishan Reddy has been assigned Jammu and Kashmir.

Among these appointees, the party has a tough task in Maharashtra, where the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance won fewer seats than the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Alliance partners have also aired their grievances in the state— the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party chose to stay out of the Cabinet when they were offered only a minister of state portfolio.