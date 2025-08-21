Menu
Bihar Assembly polls 2025: No 'topi aur tilak' ideology anymore? Nitish refuses to wear cap at madrasa event

Recently, a video went viral showcasing the JD(U) leader refusing to wear a 'topi' at a madrasa event.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 14:07 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 14:07 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNitish KumarJDUBihar Assembly Elections 2025

