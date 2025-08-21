<p>It has been nearly 12 years since Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar </a>lectured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in order to lead India, he will have to wear, "a topi (cap) and a tilak". At the time this comment was interpreted as a call for inclusivity.However times have changed. </p><p>Recently, a video went viral on social media showing the JD(U) leader refusing to wear a 'topi'—a cap worn by Muslims—at an event organised by the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board. </p> .Fresh clamour in JD(U) for entry of Nitish Kumar’s son into politics.<p>According to a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/video-nitish-kumar-offered-topi-at-bihar-madrasa-event-this-happens-9130886">report </a>by <em>NDTV, </em>while attending the event,<em> </em>the chief minister was offered to wear a topi by the hosts.</p><p>However, instead of accepting this, he took the topi and placed it upon his state Minority Welfare Minister, Mohd Zama Khan—unintentionally inviting criticism. </p><p>Though seemingly innocent , this act could have great repercussions as it comes before the Bihar Assembly Elections slated for November where all political parties are striving to woo the crucial 18 per cent minority vote bank. </p> .<p>Moreover, this incident contrasts with Bihar chief ministers' earlier stance in his 2013 speech he called for religious inclusivity and secular leadership.</p><p>Prior to PM Modi being elected as the leader of the country, Nitish Kumar opposed the BJP for choosing him as the prime ministerial candidate. </p><p>Without taking any names, Nitish in his 2013 speech rebuked the former chief minister of Gujarat for refusing to wear a cap offered by a Muslim cleric and said one has to wear both "topi" and "tilak" to run the country. </p>