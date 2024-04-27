Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP firm on decision to scrap Muslim quota: Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the BJP was firm on its decision to scrap the 4% quota to Muslims and that the quota ball is now in Congress’ court.
Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is lying on Muslim quota issue and that too when the matter is before the Supreme Court.”
“We never told the apex court that we would scrap the Muslim quota or continue with it. Siddaramaiah’s aide Ravivarma Kumar had moved the top court challenging our decision. He did so at the behest of Siddaramaiah. The court is yet to take up the matter. We will argue our case in the court,” the former chief minister and BJP nominee from Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha segment, said.
“The BJP government had clarified that the decision to scrap Muslim quota would not be implemented till the matter is settled in the court. Our stance holds good even today. The opposition Congress then had opposed our decision. Now, the question is will the ruling Congress continue the quota,” Bommai sought to know.
The Constitution does not allow for reservation based on religion. Despite no provision, about 24 Muslim communities are drafted into 2A quota category. The top court struck down the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision on religion based reservation. The ruling Congress is in a tricky situation now and they are trying to pass the buck on the BJP, like they always do, Bommai charged.
