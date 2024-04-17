BJP-JD(S) alliance to continue for future elections: Yediyurappa

The BJP's alliance with JD(S) is not only for this Lok Sabha elections, but will also continue for all future elections. This is also the will of PM Modi and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, said BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa.
He was speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday.
"People wish to see the BJP and the JD(S) go together in state," Yediyurappa said and added that they would not give any chance for differences to crop up.
"In front of Modi, all guarantee schemes are immaterial. In this election, none of the schemes will have any impact," he added.
"Congress is against SC/STs. When Dr B R Ambedkar died, the party denied land for his funeral in Delhi. As much as 52.6 acres of land was given for Jawaharlal Nehru memorial, 45 acres for Indira Gandhi memorial and 15 acres for Rajiv Gandhi memorial in the national capital," the former chief minister said.
