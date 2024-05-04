Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP workers lodge plaint with poll panel against Rahul Gandhi

Mandya: The BJP workers on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in connection with MP Prajwal Revanna’s case.
The party workers submitted the complaint to the ECI through Deputy Commissioner Kumar and have demanded action against Rahul.
Rahul recently said that Modi had asked the people to support him by voting for rapists like Prajwal Revanna during a public meeting. “Rahul should seek an apology for his statement,” they demanded.
“Rahul had said that Prajwal Revanna was a rapist. The MP raped 400 women and videographed them and Modi has justified this by seeking votes for him,” the BJP workers said and condemned the statement.
“Although it is true that Prajwal is facing an allegation in a sex scandal, it has to be proved in the court after investigation by the SIT constituted by the state government. But, Rahul has issued the ‘rapist’ statement, as though he is a judge,” they said. “This is like insulting the judiciary of Bharat. The issue is being politicised. There is a need to maintain confidentiality about the victims,” the workers said.
Published 03 May 2024, 23:32 IST