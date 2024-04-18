‘Bringing potable water to Alwar is my top priority’: Bhupendra Yadav

One of Prime Narendra Modi’s core team members, Bhupendra Yadav, has been an organisational man, strategising and winning many elections for the party. This time, he has to win himself, having been thrown into the gauntlet. The 55-year-old is up against Lalit Yadav of Congress, a local leader, in Alwar. Often called an 'outsider', Bhupendra spoke to Rakhee Roytalukdar in Alwar’s Gujuki village and said that the ‘outsider’ tag is a misnomer and that bringing potable water to the constituency is his top priority.
This is your first Lok Sabha election. What challenges are you facing?
Even though this is my first time, I started early. I have been campaigning for the past one month. I am getting a lot of support and love from the people, the RSS and the party. My whole team and party are working very hard. And there is a positive environment in the country with Modiji’s guarantees.
What do you think are the priorities of this constituency?
Water is the biggest problem here. Potable water is scarce. Many places are already in the dark zone here. The BJP's Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan has signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, and we expect that the problem will ease to a certain extent. My top priorities would be water, water conservation, and harvesting as well. We are going to work in conservation and harvesting areas to ensure that there is no scarcity and every house gets water.
You have been labelled as an “outsider” in this constituency, and you are up against local Lalit Yadav from Congress.
Congress is spreading false narratives about me being an outsider. I am Ajmer born. I have been coming and working here for the past 12 years. I have completed 193 MPLAD projects in this constituency. I have brought many development projects to this region in the past 10 years, including two medical colleges. People are more interested in constructive politics than in false narratives. Everybody knows I have family and social relations here. I have given funds to 57 e-libraries in this region from my MP funds. People know that Modiji’s guarantees get accomplished, and I would be the person implementing them here in the constituency.
Other than Modi’s guarantees, what are your offerings to the voters?
Water, e-libraries, and industrial growth. I have a good constituency in the form of Alwar, and I am here and fully prepared to work for them in all fields, from water to industrial growth.
How do you see the BJP's chances as a whole?
As we say in the BJP that we will cross 400 this time, I believe the party is marching towards it.
(Published 17 April 2024, 21:44 IST)