‘Bringing potable water to Alwar is my top priority’: Bhupendra Yadav

Congress is spreading false narratives about me being an outsider. I am Ajmer born. I have been coming and working here for the past 12 years. I have completed 193 MPLAD projects in this constituency. I have brought many development projects to this region in the past 10 years, including two medical colleges. People are more interested in constructive politics than in false narratives. Everybody knows I have family and social relations here. I have given funds to 57 e-libraries in this region from my MP funds. People know that Modiji’s guarantees get accomplished, and I would be the person implementing them here in the constituency.