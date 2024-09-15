BSP looks to reclaim lost space in upcoming polls, places Akash Anand back on centre stage

Akash Anand, seen as the party's next-gen leader, had launched an initiative earlier in the year to connect with the youth. He had released a phone number, asking the youth to connect with the party by giving a missed call. His appeal to the youth was simple: "Come with me, join BSP!" To further the party's youth connect, Akash posts pictures of him meeting students in various universities of the state on his official 'X' handle, where he has more than 2.4 lakh followers.