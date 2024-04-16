BSP releases fifth list of candidates, fields convicted former MP's wife from Jaunpur

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding from Jaunpur Shrikala Dhananjay Singh, the wife of former MP Dhananjay Singh who was sentenced to seven years in jail last month in a case in 2020.

The Mayawati-led party also changed its candidate from Mainpuri, replacing Gulshan Dev Shakya with Shiv Prasad Yadav, who will be up against the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Dimple Yadav and the BJP's Jaiveer Singh, a state government minister.

The BSP named Athar Jamal Lari from the high-profile Varanasi seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting as a BJP candidate.

According to the fresh list, Muslim Khan will contest from the Budaun seat, Chhotey Lal Gangwar from Bareilly, Udayraj Verma from Sultanpur, Kranti Pandey from Farrukhabad.

Mayank Dwivedi will be the BSP nominee from Banda, Khwaja Samsuddin from Domariyaganj, Lalan Singh Yadav from Ballia and Umesh Kumar Singh from Ghazipur.