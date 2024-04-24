JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

'Cannot control election': Supreme Court reserves judgement in EVM-VVPAT verification case

It sought clarification from the Election Commission on certain queries prior to this.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 09:40 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved judgement in the case where petitions were filed seeking a 100 per cent verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, ANI reported.

"We cannot control election, another constitutional authority', the apex court said.

Prior to this, the top court had some queries for the Election Commission and had asked a poll official to be present.

More to follow...

(Published 24 April 2024, 09:40 IST)
