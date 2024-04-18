Certain media houses abuse me 24 hrs a day for attacking BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Kannur (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged certain media houses regularly abuse him for criticising the policies and ideologies of the BJP and the ruling dispensation at the Centre and were "distorting his image nationwide."

Addressing a massive election rally here, he attacked the BJP, saying it was creating disharmony in the nation and, in turn, harming millions of people in the country.

"I fight the BJP and the RSS. No matter what they do, I fight them every day. I have an ideological difference with them, and I get up every day and think to myself, how am I gonna disturb them today? But there is a cost to this.