Cong should decide whether Rahul Gandhi will fight against BJP or LDF in LS polls: Kerala CM Vijayan

Thrissur (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday said the Congress will have to decide whether it was fighting the BJP or the LDF while fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He said that both Congress and the LDF were part of the opposition INDIA bloc that was formed to take on the BJP in next year's general election.

If there is no need for the alliance then there will be a contest between the Congress and the LDF in Kerala, Vijayan said and made it very clear that the LDF would be fielding its candidate in Wayanad.

"The Congress has to decide whether Gandhi should fight against the BJP or the LDF in Kerala. Can you say here in Kerala that you are fighting or competing against the BJP?" he said at a press conference here.

Vijayan also said the INDIA alliance will not decide where the member parties would field their candidates. His remarks came a day after the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala criticised Rahul Gandhi's reported move to contest from Wayanad.