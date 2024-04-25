Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress manifesto reflects Maoist mindset: Suresh Kumar

Former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the party has come out with a poster — Dangerous — with a QR (Quick Response) code. By clicking on it, people will get the complete time-line of brutal attacks on Hindus that took place since Congress came to power in the state with a small explanatory note.

"The brutal murder of Neha Hiremath has made parents think twice whether to send their daughters to colleges or not. Minority appeasement has reached its peak in the state," he alleged.

He also stressed that the state is witnessing an unprecedented pro-Modi wave which will ensure the BJP’s victory in all seats.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Lok Sabha Election i-charge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal and Dr Narayan welcomed Mysuru Congress leader Dr Shushruth Gowda into the party.