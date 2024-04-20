Congress moves EC against K'taka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra over alleged remark on guarantee schemes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Saturday approached the Election Commission seeking legal action against BJP state president B Y Vijayendra for his alleged statement on guarantee schemes of the Siddaramaiah-headed government.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the Congress stated that while addressing election rallies at Mandya and Chikkaballapura on April 17, Vijayendra categorically attacked the five guarantees—Gruhajyothi, Gruhalakshmi, Yuvanidhi, Shakti Yojana, and Annabhagya introduced by the state government.

"He contended in his statement that because of the five guarantees, the state government has become bankrupt and if the voters are not going to vote in favour of the BJP candidates in Karnataka, the BJP will stop five guarantees after the Parliament elections, suggesting in his statement that the BJP will come to power in Karnataka after the Parliament elections," KPCC alleged in the letter.