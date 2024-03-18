Congress pins hope on its 'paanch nyay' plank to woo farmers, youth, women, tribals, working class in Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Fine-tuned and communicated all through Rahul Gandhi's two-month Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which culminated over the weekend, the 'paanch nyay' points will form the crux of Congress' poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

“We are seeking a mandate for five years to implement '5 Nyay' which guarantees 25 rights,” Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said.

With the poll campaign all set to peak next month, the Congress is planning to take the ‘nyay’ message, centred around social, economic and political justice, to the voters in a structured way.

During Rahul's nearly two-month yatra from Manipur's Thoubal to Mumbai, the party unveiled the five ‘nyays’ and 25 guarantees that crystalised over discussions with citizens spanning months. “The yatra provided the structure to conceive the five ‘nyays’ and it also gave an opportunity to communicate this,” Ramesh said.

The party had even tweaked the name of the yatra to include the word ‘nyay’, as its top leader Rahul Gandhi pushed the social justice agenda forcefully with the support of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the yatra, 'Kisan Nyay', including legal guarantee for MSP, was unveiled in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, 'Hissedari Nyay' (share in governance) in Ranchi, 'Yuva Nyay', including a mandatory apprenticeship and some income to youth) in Banswara, 'Nari Nyay' in Maharashtra's Dhule and 'Shramik Nyay' for workers in Dharavi in Mumbai. It also released an 'Adivasi Sankalp' in Maharashtra's Nandurbar.

Congress is already upbeat about the Modi government responding to one of its guarantees that talks about giving youth the right to apprenticeship. After the Congress promised that they will make apprenticeship an enforceable right, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship last week sent notices to around 1.8 lakh companies asking them to hire the mandated number of apprentices.