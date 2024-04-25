Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress unveils 'Team Bengaluru' plan

Bengaluru: Congress MP candidates on Wednesday unveiled their ‘Team Bengaluru’ vision under which they will, if elected, work as a unit towards addressing the city’s problems.
The ‘Team Bengaluru’ plan was unveiled at a news conference by Congress candidates M V Rajeev Gowda (Bangalore North) and Sowmya Reddy (Bangalore South). Mansoor Ali Khan (Bangalore Central) could not make it due to campaign commitments.
“After we got tickets, we had an internal discussion. We shouldn’t be individual MPs. We should be Team Bengaluru. So, we’ve drawn up programmes. It’s like a Bengaluru manifesto,”hesaid. “Once we go to Delhi (Parliament), we will work on bringing funds to Bengaluru. It’ll be a triple engine government - MPs, our state government and a Congress-ruled city council,” he said.
The ‘Team Bengaluru’ plan involves dedicated investment summit for Bengaluru, environmental interventions and mobility improvements.
Speaking on the occasion, Sowmya said: “At the end of the day, we have to make sure that our city is inclusive and livable for everybody, including women.”
