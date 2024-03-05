Congress will win 12-13 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said feedback from the people suggested that the Grand Old Party would win 12 to 13 seats in Madhya Pradesh in Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP virtually white-washed Congress by bagging 28 of 29 seats in MP, with the Chhindwara constituency, won by Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, being the sole exception.

Speaking to reporters in Ujjain, Nath said the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress is expected to declare the names of about 15 to 20 candidates from MP after a meeting on Wednesday.