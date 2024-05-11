Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Create political space, mobilise people: NC's Srinagar candidate on restoring Article 370

"If they (PDP) do that introspection, if they have that realisation, I can try create that atmosphere, but only if they are honest. If the individual, those who were successful in breaking the PAGD have free hand in that party, I will be helpless. I have a certain control over how I can make opinion or shape opinion in my party, but I do not have control over how opinion is shaped in PDP. So, they need to be serious, they need to be honest and I can be a helping hand if they honestly espouse for the cause," he added.